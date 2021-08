Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 19:45 Hits: 1

The contractor that is conducting the Republican-led audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Ariz., has missed a deadline to provide a Congressional panel with information about the audi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/567208-arizona-audit-contractor-misses-congressional-deadline-to-provide