Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 00:40 Hits: 6

A Texas judge on Tuesday approved a temporary restraining order preventing the enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) ban on mask mandates in schools, just hours after leaders from San Antonio and Bexar ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567278-texas-judge-grants-temporary-restraining-order-against-abbotts-school