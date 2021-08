Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 18:53 Hits: 10

The Texas Supreme Court ruled that state Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. to block the passage of a GOP-backed elections overhaul bill can be arrested and brought back to the state capito...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567194-texas-supreme-court-rules-state-democrats-can-be-arrested-and-brought-to