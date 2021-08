Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 09 August 2021

The widow of a Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department officer who died by suicide after responding to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is calling for authorities to recognize her husband as dying “in the line of duty.”Erin Smith, whose...

