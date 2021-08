Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 01:10 Hits: 13

Recent reports show that children are accounting for 15 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as the delta variant causes an uptick in cases around the country.According to new data collected by the ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/567073-analysis-15-percent-of-us-coronavirus-cases-are-now-children