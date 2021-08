Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 17:22 Hits: 1

Tensions are running high in the NFL over COVID-19 vaccinations, with a vocal minority of players and coaches criticizing rules mandated by the league that are intended to raise the vaccination rate of team players and st...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/566707-nfl-tensions-rise-over-vaccine-rules