Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 01:00 Hits: 11

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate.Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/567077-senate-set-to-pass-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-tuesday