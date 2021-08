Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 02:16 Hits: 10

Two Florida school districts are refusing to allow parents to opt out of having their children wear masks in school, risking financial retribution and the ire of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567083-two-florida-school-districts-refusing-to-let-students-opt-out-of-mask