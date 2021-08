Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 21:28 Hits: 2

The California Republican Party will not endorse a candidate in the state's upcoming recall election, as 24 GOP candidates campaign to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.).The party voted overwhe...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/566920-california-gop-votes-not-to-endorse-in-coming-newsom-recall-election