Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 20:32 Hits: 2

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) did not rule out challenging Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) when asked during a recent interview if she will launch a primary bid for his seat.CNN’s Dana Bash asked Ocasio-Cortez, the two-term...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/566914-ocasio-cortez-doesnt-rule-out-challenging-schumer