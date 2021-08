Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

Almost seven months into the Biden administration, establishment Democrats are feeling emboldened - and winning races around the country.The trend marks a sharp contrast to just a few years ago, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/566820-biden-emboldens-establishment-democrats-with-ballot-box-wins