Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 00:29 Hits: 9

Former acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen sat for hours of congressional testimony on Saturday, reportedly testifying on former President Trump's efforts to undermine th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/566879-former-acting-ag-testifies-on-trump-efforts-to-undermine-election