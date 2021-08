Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 15:33 Hits: 2

The owner of a Missouri taxi company said his transportation service will not pick up passengers who wear masks or have received the COVID-19 vaccine, despite a surge of new cases in the state.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/566849-missouri-taxi-company-refuses-vaccinated-masked-customers