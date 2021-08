Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 22:27 Hits: 7

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled.Senators, under the chamber's schedule, should be starting the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566809-senate-braces-for-days-long-infrastructure-slog