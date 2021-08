Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 19:14 Hits: 0

Rep. Elaine Luria says the Navy needs a proper maritime strategy that defines its role in the world, but that a reorganization at the Pentagon must be the first step.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/_Q37DaJBBCo/