Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 20:06 Hits: 5

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) announced on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest House member to disclose a breakthrough infection. Davids said in a statement that her symptoms are mild and that she isĀ isolating...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/566773-rep-sharice-davids-becomes-latest-covid-19-breakthrough-case