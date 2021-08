Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 10:18 Hits: 0

Generally, troops' rights are limited since vaccines are widely seen as essential for the military to carry out its missions, given that service members often eat, sleep and work in close quarters.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/TD41epunVl8/