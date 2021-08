Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 15:55 Hits: 3

President Biden made waves on social media on Friday after donning a tan suit during his jobs report announcement in apparent homage to former President Obama.BBC News correspondent Tara McKelvey pointed out the si...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/566716-biden-pays-homage-to-obama-by-rocking-tan-suit-during-birthday