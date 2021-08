Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 15:42 Hits: 4

An upcoming decision on whether to raise or suspend the debt limit is shaping up to be one of the more challenging legislative lifts this year. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss what is likely to be a contentious fight between the two parties.

Show Notes:

The post Playing chicken with the debt limit appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/playing-chicken-with-the-debt-limit/