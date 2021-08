Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 22:15 Hits: 5

Former President Trump on Wednesday sent an email to supporters asking them to vote on designs for membership cards indicating their alliance with him, though one of the options misspelled the word "official." ...

