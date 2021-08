Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 02:35 Hits: 4

A Texas state appeals court on Thursday upheld a murder conviction against an ex-Dallas police officer who was accused of fatally shooting her neighbor.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/566658-texas-appeas-court-upholds-murder-charge-for-ex-dallas-cop-who-killed