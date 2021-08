Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 20:05 Hits: 4

CNN has terminated three employees after they came to the office unvaccinated despite the network's vaccine requirement for those who come to work in person.The announcement of the terminations c...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/566580-cnn-terminates-3-employees-who-came-to-office-unvaccinated