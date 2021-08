Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 20:07 Hits: 5

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Thursday released an analysis saying the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package would add $256 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade, a difficult pill to swall...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566590-cbo-says-infrastructure-bill-would-add-256-billion-to-deficit-over-10-years