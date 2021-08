Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 18:39 Hits: 5

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon.Thi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/566564-doj-launches-probe-of-phoenix-police-department