Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 17:10 Hits: 1

A group of 19 House Democrats is calling on the Capitol physician to start mandating that lawmakers and staff on Capitol Hill be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to testing at least twice per week.In a letter to the Capitol physician...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/566333-19-house-democrats-call-on-capitol-physician-to-mandate-vaccines