Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 00:53 Hits: 3

A majority of Americans in a new poll think it would be bad for the country if former President Trump runs for office in 2024.The survey,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/566440-majority-of-americans-in-new-poll-say-it-would-be-bad-for-the-country-if