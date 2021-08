Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 13:59 Hits: 1

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) says he regrets signing a ban on mask mandates in schools as he asks the state legislature to reverse the decision. "Well, I signed it at the time be...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/566272-arkansas-governor-says-he-regrets-signing-ban-on-mask-mandates