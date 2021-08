Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 15:13 Hits: 1

Former President Trump is blaming the loss of a candidate he endorsed in Texas on votes by Democrats in the race.Susan Wright, who was endorsed by Trump, lost to fellow Republican Jake Ellzey in ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/566288-trump-blames-endorsed-candidates-loss-in-texas-on-votes-by-democrats