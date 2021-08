Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 20:39 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign following a bombshell report released by the state attorney general that concluded he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.Pelosi previously...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/566187-pelosi-calls-for-cuomos-resignation