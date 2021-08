Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 00:56 Hits: 3

President Biden accused Republicans of offering "fear and lies and broken promises" during remarks at a virtual Democratic National Committee event Monday evening, even as he touted a bipartisan infrastructure deal making...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/566036-biden-republican-party-offers-fear-and-lies-and-broken-promises