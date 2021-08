Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 19:19 Hits: 5

The White House asserted on Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not have the legal authority to issue another eviction ban after Democratic leaders urged the Biden administration to take...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/565965-white-house-says-cdc-cant-renew-eviction-ban