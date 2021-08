Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 23:07 Hits: 2

Siblings of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) once again railed against their brother in a recent opinion piece, stepping up a call for his resignation while criticizing him for backing former President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud and for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565859-gosars-siblings-pen-op-ed-urging-for-his-resignation-you-are-immune-to-shame