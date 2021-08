Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 22:13 Hits: 0

The state of Florida on Friday recorded its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 21,683 new infections, according to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/565798-florida-reports-record-21000-cases-in-single-day-highest-since-start-of