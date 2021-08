Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 16:55 Hits: 9

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) said on Sunday that there would be "more than enough" votes to prevent a bipartisan infrastructure bill from passing the House without a massive companion spending bill tha...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/565838-ocasio-cortez-more-than-enough-votes-to-prevent-infrastructure