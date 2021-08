Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 23:17 Hits: 0

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Majorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Louie Gohmert (Texas) on Thursday were turned away from the D.C. Department of Corrections where they tried to visit accused Jan. 6 rioters.Video shows officers, who said...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565562-gop-reps-gaetz-green-and-gohmert-turned-away-from-jail-to-visit-jan-6