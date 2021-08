Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 20:00 Hits: 0

House Democratic leaders failed to round up enough votes on Friday to pass legislation extending the federal ban on evictions just two days before it is set to expire, ultimately adjourning the chamber for a long summer recess with no path forward...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565699-house-democrats-scrap-vote-on-bill-to-extend-eviction-ban