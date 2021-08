Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 15:00 Hits: 5

Wisconsin Republicans are waiting anxiously for Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to make a decision on whether he will run for reelection and are quietly considering backup plans in case he doesn't run.Johnson made nation...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/565642-wisconsin-gop-quietly-prepares-ron-johnson-backup-plans