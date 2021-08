Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 18:48 Hits: 0

The pace of vaccinations in the United States has picked up over the past week as the delta variant continues to spread and federal health officials warn of its impact, even among vaccinated in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/565781-us-vaccinations-tick-up-as-delta-variant-spreads