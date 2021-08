Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 02:26 Hits: 6

The Senate is poised to hold a rare Sunday session as a bipartisan group of lawmakers try to finish up the text of their infrastructure bill.The bipartisan group had hoped to unveil legislation on Saturday, and the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/565809-senate-infrastructure-talks-spill-over-into-rare-sunday-session