Senators forget procedure, Cassidy lectures on diarrhea and hot FERC summer isn’t over — Congressional Hits and Misses

“Hearing in here is tough,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy consoled members before taking the floor to wonder where exactly the coronavirus begins and ends in the Capitol.

Meanwhile, staffers taught senators floor procedure — and just when you thought hot FERC summer was over, along came another chorus.

