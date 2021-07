Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021

Michael Freedy, a Las Vegas father of five, died from the coronavirus Thursday after sending his fiancee a text expressing his regret at not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, ...

