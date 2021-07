Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 23:39 Hits: 5

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida has jumped 50 percent over the past week, officials said Friday, as the state that already makes up a large chunk of the nation's total cases sees a surge in new infections....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/565740-florida-coronavirus-cases-jump-50-percent-in-one-week