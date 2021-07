Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 12:54 Hits: 0

Brett Giroir, former President Trump's coronavirus testing czar, on Thursday urged anyone who has not yet gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 to quickly do so, arguing that it is "just a matter of time" before all un...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/565595-former-trump-official-says-just-a-matter-of-time-before-unvaccinated-get