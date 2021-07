Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 14:33 Hits: 0

About 47 percent of Republicans believe that a time will come when "patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands," according to a George Washington University poll on Americans' faith i...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/565610-47-percent-of-republicans-say-time-will-come-to-take-the-law