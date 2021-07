Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 17:02 Hits: 5

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data Friday on the Cape Cod coronavirus outbreak that pushed the agency to update its mask guidance, showing that nearly three-quarters of confirmed case...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/565646-cdc-releases-data-on-massachusetts-outbreak-that-sparked-mask-update