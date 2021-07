Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 19:38 Hits: 0

CNN host Chris Cuomo conducted a testy interview with a California restaurant owner who is requesting customers prove they are not vaccinated, an exchange that ended with the host telling the business man he sounds "like an idiot.""Thi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/565507-cnns-cuomo-tells-restaurant-owner-you-sound-like-an-idiot-for-denying-service