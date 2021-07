Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 17:29 Hits: 0

Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) and Chris Smith (R-N.J.) on Thursday announced the creation of the Congressional Uyghur Caucus, which they say will raise awareness of the Chinese Community Party’s (CCP) "systemic human rights...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565468-lawmakers-form-bipartisan-uyghur-caucus-to-highlight-abuses