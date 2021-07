Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 19:18 Hits: 6

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the simultaneous streaming and theatrical release of Marvel's "Black Widow." The suit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Co...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/565494-disney-sued-by-scarlett-johansson-over-simultaneous-streaming