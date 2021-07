Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 14:47 Hits: 4

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) confirmed in an interview with Spectrum News on Wednesday that he spoke with former President Trump on Jan. 6.Reporter Taylor Popielarz sought to clear up remarks Jordan ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565425-jordan-acknowledges-conversation-with-trump-on-jan-6