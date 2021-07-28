The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Photo of the day: Let’s make a deal

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Photo of the day: Let’s make a deal(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Reporters use their phones to record video as Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, flanked from left by Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Bill Cassidy, R-La., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announces an agreement on the infrastructure bill. The members held a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday.

Loading the player...
var playerInstance_6244641 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6244641" ); playerInstance_6244641.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/aXANEngZ", })

The post Photo of the day: Let’s make a deal appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/07/28/photo-of-the-day-lets-make-a-deal/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version