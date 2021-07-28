Photo of the day: Let’s make a deal

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Reporters use their phones to record video as Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, flanked from left by Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Bill Cassidy, R-La., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announces an agreement on the infrastructure bill. The members held a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday.
